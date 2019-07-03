A map of the route

Paralympic champion Jody Cundy joins fellow world beater and Sheffield City Region Active Travel Commissioner Dame Sarah Storey to kick off proceedings at Endcliffe Park at 11am on Sunday 14 July.

Starting in the park, the 6.5km course takes participants past local landmarks including Sheffield Botanical Gardens towards The Crucible, before looping back towards the park via Sharrow Road. Finishing at 3pm, with a shorter loop on offer for those looking for a different circuit to tackle, riders are invited to cycle the course as many – or as few – times as they wish, and at their own pace.

The range of attractions along the HSBC UK Let’s Ride route and at the festival zone – which opens at 10am – include live music, a Great Britain Cycling Team display area, street food, a Sheffield United skills zone, stunt show and coaches from HSBC UK Go-Ride – British Cycling’s development programme for young people that provides a platform to improve bike handling skills.

Like his Great Britain Cycling Team mate Dame Sarah Storey, Jody Cundy started his sporting life in the pool, winning 23 international medals, 14 of them gold, in a 10-year swimming career before switching to cycling in 2006.

He said: “What I love about cycling is that it’s for everyone, regardless of their age, ability, or even whether they’ve cycled before. Events like HSBC UK Let’s Ride are great, as it gives people a feel for what our cities could be like if active travel was encouraged.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Sheffield from a different perspective, on my bike, and hope people join me on the day!”

Councillor Mary Lea, Cabinet Member for Culture, parks and Leisure at Sheffield City Council, added:

“Let’s Ride has become one of Sheffield’s most popular family activities. The event, which is suitable for people of all ages and abilities, has grown in to a fantastic cycling festival. Those taking part not only get to experience the city centre’s traffic-free roads, but can also enjoy live music, face painting, stunts and skills, food and drink and much more. Thousands have taken part in previous years and many have now become keen cyclists, so I’d encourage anyone who’s never had a go or is nervous about taking to two wheels, to hop on a bike and give it a try. Let’s see how many more people will be inspired this year.”

Julie Harrington, chief executive of British Cycling, said: “Sheffield played host to a fantastic event last year, and we’ve worked hard - alongside Sheffield City Council and local businesses and attractions - to ensure that HSBC UK Let’s Ride Sheffield will again be a truly enjoyable, free and family-friendly day out which showcases the best of the city and the real benefits of cycling.”

Luke Harper, head of HSBC UK's partnership with British Cycling, continued: "Taking part in an HSBC UK Let's Ride event is a great opportunity to get on a bike without traffic, seeing its landmarks from a completely different viewpoint.

“These events provide a great day out for families, those who want to get back on their bike after allowing it to collect dust at home, or for the more regular or serious bike user who wants to try something a bit more relaxed. Plus, you will be doing your bit to help create a greener, fitter, healthier Britain.”