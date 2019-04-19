Appeal to find missing Sheffield woman 

A public appeal has been issued to find a Sheffield woman who has been missing for two days.
Lisa Jayne Daley, aged 37, was last seen in Parson Cross on Wednesday, April 17, at 11am.
She has not been seen or heard from since. Lisa is known to frequent Sheffield City Centre and Hillsborough areas.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Lisa is described as a white female, medium-stocky build, shoulder length mousey blonde hair. Last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black leggings and black flat pumps.
“Have you seen her? Call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 655 17/4/19.”