Athleticism and altruism - Sheffield Goodgym group combines keeping fit with good deeds

Annie Mays and others on Devonshire Green.

That’s the ethos of Good Gym, a running group that combines athleticism with altruism, as members are tasked with running or cycling to a location where they will then offer their charitable services.

Members of the community can request help for individuals or organisations in all manner of areas, from moving heavy furniture, to tidying, decorating or even furniture assembly.

Annie Mays, who has been a Good Gym member in Sheffield for seven years, said: “The act of helping other people and having that community spirit is really important. It’s a really good idea - doing something where you are working out and where people really appreciate that you are doing something good.

Annie Mays in Morecambe.

“So many people can’t do things but you can do it for them.

"For instance, we helped an elderly lady move heavy furniture.

"We still do a lot of litter picking - that’s where it all started. We cut back a lot of hedges down cycling routes so that cyclists are safe. People in their cars were saying well done when we were out.

“We do marshalling for Park Run and we will be marshalling the Sheffield Half Marathon in September too.

Goodgymers at Barker's Pool

"It is a good way of keeping fit. We normally run to a place, say an allotment, complete a 45 minute task there, and then do exercises, like burpees on the way back.

"A task force person will contact members over Whatsapp and people team up and go to a job. Task force members have done all the training and they know all the rules and regulations.”

During lockdown, Good Gym members were not able to do as much work for the community as many would have liked.

Annie added: “When we haven’t be able to do it for a while it’s like we are missing it so much. It was difficult during lockdown, a lot of things had been cancelled.

A group picture of Sheffield Goodgymers

“We were still helping with a lot of foodbanks and Food Hall as well as delivering food to the elderly.

“Some people were still doing work at allotments but with limited group sizes. People were doing a lot of gardening during lockdown, that’s for sure.”

Good Gym also works with other charities and organisations, such as the Snowdrop Project which helps support survivors of human trafficking.

When housing is provided for these women, Good Gym members have helped renovate the properties, making them feel homelier.

Members have also completed gardening work for Regather, an organic Sheffield farm which promotes sustainable living.

Annie has seen many benefits since joining the group.

She said: “I have made friends through Good Gym. Lots of different people come and we have all got closer through it. Everyone has got such a positive mental attitude. Most of them just want to help.

"I used to do lots of marathon running for different charities. I am 63 - one of the oldest members - most people are in their 30s or 40s.

"But I am hoping to keep doing it for a good while yet. I have plantar fasciitis, but if I don’t keep doing this I’ll get bored.

"It’s satisfying work. Sometimes you will mop and clean floors, or you will go to places that are messy and make them tidy, and you feel good after.

"I have been living in Sheffield for 40 years. I lived in Singapore before that – it is the cleanest city in the world.

"So sometimes when I see people littering I tell them I am ashamed.”

Good Gym members recently came top of their group in Beat the Street, a city-wide competition which aimed to get residents moving by awarding points for the number of Beat boxes teams could find across the city.

In total 19 Good Gym members took part and racked up over 90,000 points, netting them £125 in sports vouchers.

Annie said: “Beat the Street is another thing set up to keep people fit or to get them to move more - you can walk run or cycle. Some of our members got pinged so they couldn’t take part.

“I had never cycled so much. It motivates you to get more and more points. I was setting my alarm earlier each morning. Good Gym are quite competitive.

“You also get to learn about all the different areas of Sheffield you have never explored before. You need good orienteering skills to get to different places and find the boxes.

“A lot of school kids were doing it too - it was a good way to get them walking, more of them were walking to school instead of being driven.”

To date, 447 Sheffield Good Gym members have completed over 6,700 good deeds for their community. Together they have run almost 160,000km.

Recent good deeds completed by members include joining the team at Gleadless Valley Litter Pickers, collecting rubbish and fly tipped items.

On another mission, two members helped an isolated older gentleman, and assembled a wardrobe for him.

Good Gym is a national project in 58 locations across England and Wales, and over 250,000 good deeds have been logged on the website.

Those who want assistance from Good Gym can contact the task force online, here.