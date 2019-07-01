Award nod for caring Sheffield father

The Ellison family Leanne and Rory Ellison with children L to R: Lydia, Oliver and Jacob

Rory Ellison, aged 33, was nominated by his wife Leanne in disability charity Contact’s awards, which help shine a spotlight on the often unseen but great things that parent carers do.

The couple have 11-year-old twin boys Oliver and Jacob and a daughter Lydia who is aged 6. Rory is not Oliver and Jacob’s biological dad, but was recently granted full parental responsibility.

Leanne said: “Oliver has cerebral palsy as a result of brain damage prior to his birth. He requires help with all aspects of daily life. As a toddler he was incredibly frustrated by his disabilities and spent most of his days screaming.

“It was at this time I met Rory, who came into our lives and transformed them. Through his love and determination to help Oliver succeed, Oliver changed from an angry, unhappy toddler to a bright, chatty, happy little boy. Rory has spent hours, days, months teaching Oliver to do things that doctors said he would never do. So much so that Oliver now drives his own power assisted wheelchair.

“Rory also goes out of his way to ensure Oliver has fun and enjoys life. Oliver and Jacob love football and are big Sheffield Wednesday fans so Rory gives up every weekend to take them to football matches which they love.”

Contact, the charity for families with disabled children, set up the awards to celebrate the countless things UK families do when caring for disabled children. The parent carer category is one of seven award categories.

Amanda Batten, CEO of Contact a Family says: "I was touched to learn about Rory’s story and what an incredible job he is doing at home to support Oliver as well as being dad to Jacob and Lydia.

“We really can't believe the number of wonderful nominations we have received to Contact’s Awards 2019 - it is going to be really difficult for our judges to shortlist the finalists.”