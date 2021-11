Boris Johnson told: "South Yorkshire will not forget HS2 rail betrayal"

Date: 28th October 2021. Picture James Hardisty. The Great Northern Conference held at Cutlers' Hall Hospitality, Church Street, Sheffield.. Pictured Dan Jarvis, MP, Barnsley Central and Mayor, South Yorkshire.

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mayor Jarvis criticised plans to axe HS2 into Sheffield and said there was ‘significant detail missing’ from the Integrated Rail Plan over planned schemes affecting the area.

The mayor said there was a lack of clarity on proposals.

He also referenced plans to redevelop Sheffield Midland Station, which already faces ‘significant capacity constraints, to accommodate high speed trains’.

The mayor also called for clarity on the uncertainty for residents in Mexborough and Bramley who still face the prospect of disruption due to land in their communities ‘kept safeguarded for a future HS2 route’.

Mayor Jarvis said: “The Prime Minister’s cut-price rail plan has badly let us down. South Yorkshire and the North will not forget this betrayal.

“Not only has he abandoned much-needed and desperately overdue improvements to services for passengers, he’s squandered an opportunity to unlock thousands of jobs, massive new investment and the regeneration of our towns and stations across our region.

“After so many re-commitments and re-announcements, after so many promises of transformation, for him to do this and to call it levelling up is simply treating people with contempt.

“This was supposed to be the moment where the government began to put right years of neglect and underinvestment in the North, where our needs were finally put first for a change. Instead they are locking in a second-class and second-rate solution for a generation.

“It’s the same old story – when it comes to the crunch, once again the government is leaving us to make do with crumbs off the table. Rather than levelling up South Yorkshire, this Prime Minister is holding our region back.”