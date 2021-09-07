Cafe that 'keeps Ecclesfield alive' could close under new plans

The cafe

Plans to close the Mobri cafe and bakery on St Mary’s Lane at Ecclesfield and convert the building into a house have prompted almost 30 complaints from local residents.

They say the cafe is a community facility which they have rallied around to support during the pandemic and Ecclesfield can’t afford to lose any businesses. Police officers also use the cafe as a way to connect with residents.

One person on Remington Road said: “This has great access for wheelchairs, it’s lovely and friendly, all staff helping in any way they can.

“I’m a support worker and have taken many elderly clients across to the cafe to sit outside in the sun to have some lunch. This is a great asset to the area bringing local jobs and friendly community spirit.

“It’s easily accessible for the people in the elderly flats across the road. This will be a great loss as many of these get their fresh bread, lunch and a friendly chat on a daily basis.

“In the winter they do full Sunday lunch to eat in or take out, this goes down well for people who don’t have the facilities or capacity to cook themselves.”

A Stocks Hill resident said: “Since moving to the area two years ago, Mobri cafe has been at the centre of my Ecclesfield experience as a community cafe, meeting point and social hub.

“Mobri represents the very ethos of Ecclesfield as a satellite village relying on community venues, eateries and small businesses.

“St Mary’s Lane has ample housing, we do not need additional housing. What we need is what we have – an active, supporting and pivotal small business that draws the community together and keeps Ecclesfield alive.”

And a neighbour on St Mary’s Lane added: “Through the pandemic this is one of the only small businesses that stayed open and helped the community massively to save people having to go to busy shops.”