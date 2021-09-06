"Castleton will be showcased to the world" with Game of Thrones prequel

Sheffield Telegraph reporter Steven Ross broke the news that the GoT preqel House of the Dragon was being filmed in Castleton last week.

Actor Matt Smith was spotted while large crews and cast members with horses and medieval style clothing were in action around the village and its beautiful countryside surroundings.

High Peak MP Robert Largan said on Twitter: “The new Game of Thrones prequel is being filmed in High Peak at the moment.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

"It’s great Castleton will be showcased to the world and the boost to the local economy is certainly welcome.

"Fingers crossed it’s better than the final few seasons of GoT!”

The Peak District was also chosen as the location to film a scene from Tom Cruise’s latest Mission Impossible film earlier this year.

In August, and after months of waiting, the Mission Impossible 7 team in Stoney Middleton – including Hollywood star Tom Cruise – filmed a train going over the edge of the former Darlton Quarry.

Film crews in Castleton.