The wail of sirens will be replaced by the sound of woofs, wags and whinnies this weekend as a South Yorkshire museum hosts a special event celebrating the role of animals in the emergency services.

The National Emergency Services Museum is hosting an event, called Animals Who Help us, from Friday to Monday. Fire investigation dogs, drug detection dogs, therapy ponies, search and rescue canines, guide dogs and Newfoundlands involved in water rescue will all be appearing at the event and demonstrating their skills.

Holly Roberts, museum curator, said: ‘This weekend is our chance to celebrate all creatures great and small and the vital and often unknown role they play in service support and assistance, as well as give our visitors a special chance to see these wonderful animals up close.”

The event will take place from Friday April 19 to Monday April 22, from 10am to 4pm.