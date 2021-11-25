Christmas pudding shortage? Not for Sheffield's runners as race organisers pick up nearly three tonnes of the festive treats

Steel City Striders have picked up nearly three tonnes of Christmas puddings for the Percy Pud race next month.

National papers have warned of many shortages which will doom this Christmas for us all. Turkeys were top of the list, and then it was wine and spirits. Recently, fears that we might miss out on a traditional Christmas pudding dessert abounded.

But Percy Pud runners have no need to fret, as race organisers, Steel City Striders, yesterday (November 24) took delivery of close to three tonnes of the festive treats!

In a Facebook post to the group, Alan Barnett, a member of Steel City Striders, wrote: “Recent sensational tabloid journalism reported that there could be a shortage of Christmas puddings!!! Percy Pud runners need have no fear, as today Striders have taken delivery of eight pallets packed with 2,840kg / 6248lbs of large Matthew Walker Classic Christmas Puddings.”

A large Matthew Walker pudding is 800g, so a quick bit of maths means that the Striders collected around 3,550 puds – imagine the amount of brandy needed to light them all up!

The Percy Pud race, one of South Yorkshire’s most popular runs, is a 10k race starting and ending on Loxley Road, which will take place on December 5 this year.