Doctor visits all 60 of the Bears of Sheffield on epic 90km bike ride around the trail

Daniel wore his Children's Hospital Charity top and was able to make a fuss about the bears.

But a Sheffield doctor who cycled 90km in one day to visit all of the big Bears of Sheffield. which are raising money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, is hoping others will take up the chance before the bears hibernate for the winter.

Daniel Yeomanson, aged 45, cycled all over the city, visiting the 60 large Bears of Sheffield in 30 degree heat this July.

Daniel works as a consultant paediatric oncologist at Sheffield Children’s Hospital completed the 90km (56 miles) journey in under 7 hours.

Daniel cycled 90km and visited all 60 large Bears of Sheffield in one day.

He said: “The bears are to raise money for the ward that I work in - I have been very involved in that project.

"I was lucky enough to attend the initial launch - it was pretty cool to see all the bears together in one place. It was an impressive collection. I thought it would be fun to see them all as they have dispersed around Sheffield.

"My favourite bear was Theo in the Winter Gardens because I didn’t know it was there.

"It was the one bear I hadn’t seen at the event. It was a secret bear for me."

Daniel's favourite bear was Theo (7 across, 3 down).

The route included 1,300m of ascent but Daniel was happy to see that he had completed the journey at an average speed of 9bph (bears per hour).

He added: “It was a challenging ride, I was tired by the end of it. I did it on just about the hottest day of the year.

“There is one bear (Billy at Our Cow Molly in Dungworth) – that was a pretty hard ride there and back.

“I spoke to a few people about what the bears were there to achieve. I was wearing my Sheffield Children’s Charity cycling top, it was a nice opportunity to make a fuss about the bears.

“I met a few other people trying to collect the bears and a few people from outside Sheffield who had come just to see them.”

The trail comes to a close on Wednesday September 29, which will be the final day people can see them on the streets.

The Bears of Sheffield will be auctioned off on October 18 to raise money towards the £2.75 million needed for a new cancer and leaukemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.