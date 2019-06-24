Fluffy feline looking for a loving home

Miriam

Adam Spencer from the RSPCA Sheffield Branch said: “This gorgeous girl is Miriam, she came into RSPCA care as her previous owner had a change of circumstances which meant she was unable to stay.”

The black and white SLH Dom breed cat is three-years-old and would be best suited to a home without other cats.

Adam added: “Since the day she arrived, Miriam has been a confident and independant lady! She happily comes out to greet everyone and she enjoys all the fuss and attention she can get.

“Miriam can be a bit of a bossy boots at times. If she thinks you are forgetting your place and overstepping the mark, she will tell you with a cheeky nip or slap, but it`s not often and only if she thinks you really need telling!

“Miriam is looking for a home where she can be pampered and adored.” Miriam is ideally suited to a home with children of secondary school age who may better understand her nature and needs.

Staff at the RSPCA said Miriam is not a huge fan of being groomed but with her flowing locks, she does need help to stay in great condition so she`ll need a patient and supportive owner to help her with this.

To find out more about Miriam and arrange a visit call 0114 289 8050.

The Sheffield branch of the RSPCA is hosting an open day at the branch headquarters in 2 Stadium Way, Sheffield on July 7.

Come along, browse stalls, chat with our staff and get involved in games and pet shows at the event 10am to 3.30pm.

Other activities include a children’s fun area, a dog show, a charity car wash and a large variety of stalls and fun activities.