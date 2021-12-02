Further bus driver strikes to take place in Sheffield as pay talks fail

Members of Unite picket the Stagecoach depot at Ecclesfield as the drivers strike over pay

Stagecoach bus drivers are set to strike in Sheffield from Sunday 12 December until Saturday 18 December – all supertram services will not be affected and will run a normal service.

Strike action will also take place in Barnsley, Rotherham, Dearne Valley and West Yorkshire from Saturday 11 December until Friday 17 December.

Phil Medlicott, Managing Director for Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We know that our employees deserve a good pay rise and have offered employees an increase to the hourly pay rate of 6% with a further 3% in the next 6 months, a total offer of 9% on the current pay rate within 6 months.

"We feel that this is more than fair and that Unite union is now being unreasonable by not taking this offer back to members to vote upon. Strike action is in no-body's interests.

“We remain open to continuing discussions with the union and would urge them to call off this unnecessary action which will cause untold inconvenience to local communities and will hit the pockets of our employees and their families.”

The following services in Sheffield will still run a normal service:

X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock

43/44 - Sheffield - Woodseats - Chesterfield

50/50a - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Chesterfield

53 - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Mansfield

65 - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Buxton

80/80a Sheffield - Crystal Peaks - Killamarsh - Chesterfield