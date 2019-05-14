Getting into a tight spot at Park Hill

x

Our streets are blessed with some truly bad examples of parking at times – but we take our hat off to these skilful drivers who might just have earned the award for the city’s greatest bit of parking.

Two very brave drivers managed to find themselves a space in perhaps one of the most difficult spots in the entire city – at the bottom of a steep, narrow cobbled hill.

The road, in the shadow of Park Hill flats, is a real tight squeeze.

And with no turning space, those intrepid drivers would have had to gingerly reverse their way down from the top of the path – which connects up with South Street – to get their place.

Add to that metal railings, brick walls and bridge parapets on both sides and going backwards downhill, and you’ll appreciate just what a natty bit of driving it is to grab that space.

However, shards of broken glass at the bottom of the hill suggest some drivers might have misjudged and smashed up their rear lights when attempting the manoeuvre.

As someone who’s still not mastered the skill of the dreaded parallel park, all credit to them.

Bet they can reverse around a corner too.