Girls, aged seven to 10, from Sheffield Brownie group help with litter pick

The 24th Sheffield Brownies joined members of the Sheffield Litter Pickers group to help tidy up St John’s Church Park, Manor Castle.

The girls took part in the litter pick to keep to their Brownie promise of serving the community and helping others. They enjoyed doing their bit to improve the environment, and also doing a different activity.

Neveah, aged 10, said: “It’s good to do something different, we don’t do this at school.”

Isla, also age 10, said: “I really want to do more of this, we need to be good to the environment.”

To add a fun element to the task, the group made a litter picking bingo and split in to teams to see how many different items they could each cross off their list.

They also challenged each other to find the oddest items they could, which led them to uncovering a sofa cushion cover, part of a radio, and some vinyl flooring.

The winning group picked 89 items between them.

Julie Gay from Sheffield Litter Pickers said: “I’d like to thank 24th Brownies for working so hard to clean up in the community. We collected 12 bags of litter in an hour. I had a great time”.

To help them keep clean during the litter pick, the girls wore high-viz vests which were donated to Girlguiding Sheffield by Specsavers.

24th Sheffield Brownies meet on Monday evenings and are looking for new members.

For more information or to register your interest in joining the group, please visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/joinus or call 0114 272 5557 and leave a message.