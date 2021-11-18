Help shape the future of Sheffield's John Lewis building by taking part in Telegraph debate

John Lewis in Sheffield.

One Sheffield Telegraph reader will have an exclusive chance to help shape the future of the former Cole Brothers building in a special debate next month, putting their views directly to city leaders.

Held in the first week in December, the round table will bring together key figures from Sheffield Council as well as in the city’s development, cultural, heritage, housing and business sectors.

It is to be held in the landmark Sheffield City Hall, overlooking the now closed John Lewis store which is to stand in darkness for Christmas, and take place before official consultation on the building and city centre as a whole begins in January.

There has been months of debate on what the store could become after closing its doors, and last month plans for a £100m ‘home of football’ investment there were revealed.

While some people have welcomed that plan, many others said they want to see a city-wide consultation with the views of residents taken into account.

Sheffield Telegraph Editor Ellen Beardmore said: “The closure of John Lewis has dominated the local news agenda this year and for good reason – it not only holds years of memories for local shoppers but it is integral to the whole city centre.

"Since the closure was first announced in March we have been deluged with letters, calls and opinions on what it should and could become, ranging from affordable housing to a cultural centre, food hall and more.

"Now we want to give one reader the unique chance to highlight the importance of getting this right, and their view on the building’s future use, to the people who will be making those decisions.

"Please get in touch if you would like to represent Sheffield shoppers at this exciting debate which could kick start official consultation.”

If you would like to take part in the debate, email [email protected] with your name and what you think about the future of Sheffield’s John Lewis, or call Ellen on 07803 506425.