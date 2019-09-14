Hospital laundry service manager from Sheffield is hoping to be national health hero

Reg Ramsden, Laundry and Linen Services Manager for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has been chosen as a national finalist in the Operational Services Support Worker category of the Our Health Heroes Awards.

Reg, who has already being named as a regional winner, is responsible for running the Trust’s laundry, and provides services for the Royal Hallamshire, Northern General, Weston Park, Charles Clifford and Jessop Wing hospitals, and Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

This equates to 135,000 to 150,000 items of laundry per week and around 6.5 to seven million items per year. This is a vital service for the trust and its patients and staff.

Reg said: “It was an honour to be nominated, but it is really more about recognition for all the linen services staff who do so much good work.

“I am just here to give them the tools, environment and support to enable them to provide an essential service for the care of our patients.”

Reg has been praised for the support given in helping young adults with physical and learning disabilities and autism gain internship placements to give them confidence and life and work experience.