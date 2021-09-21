Hunt for new Sheffield park caterer opens after shelter demolished
Sheffield Council is searching for a mobile caterer to open in a city park.
The parks department has promoted the opportunity for a ‘park mobile catering concession’ at Bingham Park/Whiteley Woods, to start from next month and run for a year.
The Telegraph reported earlier this year that a shelter which stood in Whiteley Woods for over four decades has been demolished due to safety concerns. At the time the council said it was ‘exploring the best options with our stakeholders for this popular location.’
Applications from interested businesses must be in by next Thursday September 30.
For information contact the council’s Property Services on [email protected] or call 0114 2735621.