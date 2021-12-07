In pictures: Amazing fancy dress and Sheffield spirit as popular Percy Pud 10K returns

Alison Armes and friend at Percy Pud. Picture by Ian Eyre

Sheffield’s famous Percy Pud 10K returned after two years on Sunday, bringing around 3,000 runners to the roads of Loxley for a festive challenge.

As a first time Pud runner (and not from a lack of trying to get a place) it was quite a surprise to see how large the event, organised by the Steel City Striders, really is on arrival.

The crowds filled local streets as far as the eye could see, and there was plenty of foot-stomping and star jumping as people tried to stay warm in the freezing conditions that morning.

Mark and Carol Simpson ran as Daddy and Mummy Pig from children's TV hit Peppa Pig at the Percy Pud. Picture by Ian Eyre

All of a sudden, we were off, and on time too.

The race has an undulating section along Loxley Road where the masses started their six mile one.

Some hardy runners were sporting fancy dress – from a Bradfield Brewery bottle to a reindeer, Christmas tree, and even Santa Claus.

There was a jaw-dropping scene at the top of one rise, as the view downhill revealed a snake of brightly dressed runners making their way across the New Road bridge over Dam Flask reservoir.

Heather Flower and friend at Percy Pud. Picture by Ian Eyre

This is where the real meat of the miles began and strides could start to open up a little.

Not long after, the winners of the 10K flashed past in the opposite direction, and we mere mortals cheered them on.

Omar Ahmed, 24, was first to cross the finishing line with a time of 30 minutes and five seconds. The first woman home was Sally Ratcliffe, in 34.15.

There was plenty to see along the route, not only stunning Sheffield scenery, but also energetic supporters and a festive brass band.

Peter Knight at Percy Pud. Picture by Ian Eyre

Back uphill to the finish and a mile that felt like it would never end, before finally it did. Everyone had truly earned their Christmas pudding finishing prizes. Same time next year?

Through the Percy Pud I have raised £180 so far for the S6 Foodbank as part of the Telegraph’s campaign to help them fund one million meals for local families.

Donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/telegraph-editor