‘I’ve always loved Sheffield's music scene, green spaces and immense views’

Pictured is Alex Deadman at the Edo Sushi in the Cutlery Works,on Neepsend Laneâ€¦..Pic Steve Ellis

The Botanical Gardens

Sheffield is full of green spaces of all different kinds, it’s a real blessing for the city. I spent hours and hours in the ‘tanics as a youth and I still think it’s the perfect place to escape the confines of the city.

Sunshine in the Botanical Gardens in Sheffield. Picture Scott Merrylees

When I was younger it was much more overgrown and there were endless secret spots to explore. My friend was adamant that there used to be a tunnel from the bottom of the bearpit to the top, I’d love to know if that’s true.

SADACCA STUDIOS

SADACCA on The Wicker was once the home of ‘Bob Marley Studios’, situated right at the top of this historic building. In its heyday, many high-profile artists passed through here, but sadly it eventually fell into disrepair and was eventually abandoned.

Despite needing much work, the bones of a really top quality music studio were still in place.

In 2018, the space was taken on by Musical Works – a local not for profit organisation, dedicated to providing music activities and opportunities to those most in need.

After 18 months of solid work, the studio is now functional again with young and disadvantaged people from many different communities reaping the benefits of the new space.

I love to spend time there, thinking about the musical history and seeing the stars of the future hone their craft.

Edo Sushi @ Cutlery Works

I used to be a really fussy eater but now I love exciting flavours and unusual dishes. The owner, Tomonori Hasegawa has been a close family friend since he arrived in the UK from Japan and attended Hunter’s Bar School with my brother back in the early nineties.

There’s a certain spot next to his open kitchen in the Cutlery Works food hall that I love to sit in. I might do a bit of work, chat to Tomo or just watch the other diners, all accompanied by a delicious Godzilla r oll and some miso soup.

Sheffield Nightclubs

When I was a teenager, I became awestruck by the many late-night venues the city had to offer. My dad, Alan Deadman. had a night called Headcharge at ‘The Arches’ on The Wicker.

One of my first jobs was running the box office and it changed my life completely. I got to experience all sorts of underground dance music and met a huge array of interesting characters.

I used to go to ‘NY Sushi’ at The Unit (now Corporation), Gatecrasher and the original Corp, (on Corporation Street).

It’s a challenging time for Sheffield clubs and I hope that they can thrive in the future, they are an important part of our cultural industries.

Public

For those who don’t know, this is a bar that is made from converted underground toilets at the side of the Town Hall, owned by Matt Helders of the Artic Monkeys and James O’Hara.

Normally, if I drink it will be an ale, often from one of the many excellent local providers like Abbeydale Brewery but I have a real soft spot for this cocktail bar.

Sometimes it feels like I’ve seen everything on offer in Sheffield but It felt that I been transported to somewhere completely new.

I enjoyed watching the barman carefully selecting records to play, helping to create a unique atmosphere in this tiny bar; it’s details like that that make somewhere great.

Greenhouse Lane & The Bole Hills

I have to be careful not to give all my secrets away now. There’s a spot at the very top of Greenhouse Lane, near Ringinglow Road. You can look out on the whole of Sheffield from there, it’s a very quiet contemplation spot for me.

I go up there from time to time to breathe the fresh air and chill out.