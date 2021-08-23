Letter: 'Closing Sheffield road would actually end up creating more pollution'

Cyclist and driver on Little London Road.

If the only method has been the use of an online site called Connecting Sheffield then this is not sufficient and doesn’t follow Local Government Consultation guidelines.

There has been no direct contact made with the people or groups who are likely to be affected.

None of the residents or businesses in the Little London, Abbeydale, Meersbrook or Nether Edge areas have been made aware of this proposal and no provision made for their voices to be heard.

Whilst we appreciate the council’s efforts to reduce harmful emissions, closing roads is contra to current thinking. Funnelling all traffic into single areas i.e. Abbeydale Road and Chesterfield Road, severely stems the traffic flow resulting in slower moving, or indeed stationary, vehicles pumping out their harmful gases for longer periods.

Increased traffic means increased pollution and both these main arterial roads are not only heavily residential but also have schools, playgrounds, shops as well as cafes and restaurants with outside seating along their routes. Are the schools aware of this proposal?

Sheffield is blessed in that it is surrounded by wonderful countryside and leisure cyclists prefer to get out of the city and enjoy the fresh unpolluted air of the rural areas. This has been very apparent during the last year or so. The few cyclists needing to cross from one side of the city to the other are mainly those getting to and from work. Time for these people is paramount and they are likely to take the most direct route, which is along the main roads not on winding paths. Incidentally what are the cyclists supposed to do at the end of Athol Road? Join the mainstream traffic again?

To lessen the amount of pollution our children are exposed to the lower section of Bannerdale Road was closed as an experiment to vehicles during school drop-off and collections times and Carterknowle Junior School have planted a living screen of shrubs around their playground as a barrier to the traffic fumes from passing vehicles.

Closing Little London Road would increase the traffic in these areas resulting in more pollution not less.

Some joined-up thinking is needed please

Mary Greaves