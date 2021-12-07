Letter: Could Sheffield independent shops all open at the same times please?
This letter was written by Eilis Coffey from Sheffield 10
I love to shop in independent shops and visit independent cafes, but I find the variety of their opening hours discourages me.
Some are open all week, some only for three or four different days a week. Some open from 11am to 3pm, others from 10am to 4pm. Some close at different lunch times, others close on Thursday or Saturday afternoons. Some disregard the opening times which they have written on their doors and remain decidedly shut when they say they would be open. A cafe near us is only open from 9am to 2pm four days a week.
If independent shops near each other could get together and agree to open at the same times it would make shopping in that area much easier. Otherwise, frustration will drive us to shop on the Internet which is indeed 'open all hours'.