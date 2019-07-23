Medal win for Sheffield hospital 'warrior'

Caroline Buckle, a Medical HR advisor at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has brought home a silver medal after competing in the Warrior Games in Tampa, Florida

Caroline competed in an impressive sequence of events including seated shotput, para-powerlifting, cycling, swimming and seated discuss, in which she won the silver medal.

The Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games were created in 2010 and designed to introduce wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports.

Caroline is a veteran and served in the Army providing support to staff and personnel in Germany, Cyprus and Kenya and on a number of operational tours including in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Following an incident in 2009, Caroline was left with life-changing injuries to her left leg and also suffers from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Caroline said: “The Warrior Games gives a chance for amazing individuals to overcome huge barriers in their lives and compete together to feel part of a team again.

“For me it is that I am showing the world that I am not defined by my illness or injury, I am a force to be reckoned with and I will keep pushing hard and reaching for the stars”.

“Warrior Games was the start of a new chapter in my life, the one where I am finally feeling the buzz of living life, that is the biggest medal I won.

“I cannot thank the Medical HR department enough for supporting me and granting me the time off to go away and compete.”

But Caroline is not stopping there, and also competed in the national Invictus UK Team Trials. For the first time in history, the trials were hosted in Caroline’s hometown of Sheffield and act as qualifying trials for next year's Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Caroline will be one of around 475 athletes taking part and competing in the para-powerlifting event at the English Institute of Sport on Thursday July 25.

Over five days competitors will take part in up to nine sports – Archery, Athletics, Cycling, Indoor Rowing, Powerlifting, Sitting Volleyball, Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball and Wheelchair Rugby.

The Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

