New calculator launched to show how at risk you are from getting a sexually transmitted infection in each area across the country - including Sheffield

It is feared that after months of lockdowns and social distancing regulations, Freedom Day could become Infection Day.

With Freedom Day fast approaching, it is likely that the end of many social distancing regulations will see lots of people make up for lost time in the bedroom.

But an increase of Covid transmissions is not the only health concern, as a sudden surge in casual sex will also lead to more STI infections.

By simply selecting your area the STI calculator, developed by men’s healthcare company From Mars, will show the diagnostic rates of seven different STIs.

Navin Khosla, Superintendent Pharmacist at FROM MARS explains why the calculator has been created and the importance of having safe sex.

He said: “Here at FROM MARS, we understand the importance of sexual health and why it’s vital we all have safe and enjoyable sex. We wanted to create the STI Calculator so that people across the UK could get a better understanding of the most prevalent STIs in their local area and how ‘at risk’ they are of catching one if safe sex isn’t abided by.

“The calculator is extremely easy to use and we hope it comes in useful for as many people as possible. Simply select your region and you will be given the number of STI cases in your area, as well as the most common STIs.

“It’s crucial we all have safe sex and use a form of protection which is best suited to our bodies. For men, it’s advised that a condom should always be used, regardless of whether your female partner is on the contraceptive pill or not.

"There are many forms of contraception for women and your GP is on hand to talk you through your best options, as well to help put your mind at ease.”

Data doesn’t lie, but it can make for grim reading, with Sheffield placing in the top third of locations in the UK for genital warts, and the top half for three other STIs.