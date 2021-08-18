New jobs in Sheffield - more than 30 roles available at city university union

Sheffield University Students' Union says it will be offering a number of new job roles in the coming months.

Following a challenging year in which the students’ union has had to restructure in response to the pandemic, the organisation is now rebuilding its capacity for the years ahead.

Already employing over 450 members of staff the students’ union now has over 30 positions available in a range of roles based close to the city centre.

Successful candidates will join the SU in representing, enhancing, and supporting the lives of students at the University of Sheffield, and will work to deliver their ambitious 18-year Ours for Life strategy.

Sheffield Students’ Union is committed to creating a fairer, more equal, more inclusive, more diverse and liberated workforce.

Flexible working arrangements are available, whilst other inclusive policies can be seen on the job adverts.

The roles advertised are varied, including everything from an Advisor to an Entertainments Coordinator.

The students’ union also provides volunteering opportunities, and has over 2,000 students and staff sharing their time and experience with the Sheffield community.

Recently, Sheffield SU was voted the no.1 SU in the UK by Student Crowd, and in 2020, it was voted the best students’ union in the Whatuni Student Choice Awards for the fourth year running.

These awards continue the legacy of ten years at the top - from 2008 to 2018 Sheffield SU was voted no.1 by the Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey (the survey closed in 2018).

Morgan McArthur, Sheffield Students’ Union Activities and Development Officer 2021/22, said: “Working at the number 1 SU in the UK, which is powered by students, is a unique and valuable experience.

"I’m proud that we have recently advertised over 100 roles designed for students who are studying, and have a wide variety of other roles suited to various levels of experience.

"This is a really exciting time for our SU as we expand what we can offer to students, and we can’t wait to welcome more people into our friendly SU community.”