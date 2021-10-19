New ward at Sheffield Children's Hospital will open next year following success of Bears of Sheffield Auction

The Bears of Sheffield prepare to be auctioned off at The Crucible in aid of The Children's Hospital Charity

The Bears of Sheffield were sold at an auction at The Crucible on October 18, hosted by Dan Walker, and raised a massive £525,000 in total, enough to meet the fundraising target.

Dan, who attended the auction with his Dancing on Ice partner Nadiya Bychkova, bought the golden Nano Bear, which had been designed by artist Roanna Wells, for £20,000.

The Bears’ auction was even more successful than the Herd of Sheffield auction in 2016, which raised £410,000 for a new x-ray machine for the hospital.

Cheryl Davidson, Project Manager for the Bears of Sheffield said: “I would like to thank everyone who has taken part in the trail this summer. The city’s biggest-ever public arts event has brought joy and smiles to people’s faces once again, capturing the imagination of thousands of residents and visitors.

“I would also like to say thank you to everyone who supported the auction last night, either in the room or from home, and stepped forward to help Sheffield Children’s once again. Thanks to their generosity we raised over £525,000, completing our three-year charity appeal for a new Cancer and Leukaemia ward at the hospital, which will be open to patients early next year. Together, we did it!

“This simply wouldn’t have been possible without you. On behalf of everyone in The Children’s Hospital Charity Team, a huge and heartfelt thank you.”

Sheffield artist Pete McKee's bear, a light blue statue titled Thank You Sheffield Children’s Hospital, sold for a record-breaking £30,000. His sheep design for the Herd of Sheffield was also the highest selling on that occasion too, going for £22,000.