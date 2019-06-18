Nominate the unsung community heroes of Sheffield

Shining stars within the Sheffield community are set to be hononured at the first ever Age UK awards.

The new awards have been created to recognise and reward Sheffielders who make the city a great place in which to grow older and a fantastic place to live.

Do you know an older person who makes an amazing contribution to their community in Sheffield? Or a younger person, group or business that makes Sheffield a great place for older people to live in?

carer

If so, why don’t you nominate them for the first ever annual Age Friendly Sheffield Awards Ceremony, which are being hosted by Age UK Sheffield in October 2019.

Cally Bowman from Age UK said: “The Sheffield Age Friendly Awards are designed to reward and celebrate all the achievements and contributions of amazing local people, businesses, voluntary groups, and communities who make Sheffield a great place to grow older and a fantastic city in which to live.

“There’ll be lots of special guests attending the tea party style event in October, including Tony Foulds, responsible for the incredible military flypast in Endcliffe Park back in February.”

Age UK Sheffield need help from the public to find out who exactly is deserving of a nomination to win one of the first ever Age Friendly Sheffield awards.

Sheffield Town Hall

There are six award categories in total: Age Friendly business, Volunteer, Organisation, Group/Project, Champion and Community.

So, if you know a person or a business that goes out of their way to support older people, a volunteer devoting their time to help someone who would otherwise be lonely, or an older person making a massive contribution to their community, why not share the love and nominate them to win an award! You’ll definitely make their day, even if they don’t win.

Nominations close on July 15, you can nominate online by visiting ageuk.org.uk/sheffield and clicking the link on the home page. Or contact Age UK Sheffield directly for a printed nomination form and a freepost return envelope, by calling (0114) 250 2850.

The charity is currently doing work in Sheffield alongside the team at the Lai Yin Association to provide opportunities to build the pathway to an Ageing Friendly Sheffield.

As part of the work the organisations will be bringing local residents, communities, citywide organisations, partners, and key players together to collaborate in the design, delivery and evaluation of the project.

Everyone can get involved whether you’re an older person, work in the city, or want to get involved to help make a difference in your community, Age UK would love to work with you.

The charity is looking for people who would like to join Age UK working groups and our steering groups.