Road at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital to close to vehicles for 17 weeks

Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital. Picture Scott Merrylees

The work is to resurface and weather-proof the road and improve the area around the hospital main entrance.

A test closure will also take place for one day on Wednesday December 15 from 6am to 6pm.

During the closure vehicles will not be able to access, park or drop-off on B Road, which runs in front of the main entrance. Pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained and signposted.

An alternative drop-off point for patients arriving at hospital by car is on A Road by the Outpatients Main Entrance. The multi-storey car park will also remain open during the works.

Disabled patients and visitors can use the drop off point on A Road, and disabled parking is available on the ground floor level of the multi-storey. A number of disabled parking bays are also available outside the Minor Injuries Unit entrance. Traffic diversion signs will be in place and staff will be located at key points to direct drivers around the site.

Volunteers will be on hand to assist and direct patients arriving at the Outpatients Main Entrance who will be able to use the lifts to access the rest of the hospital.

Emergency ambulances which would normally arrive on B Road will be diverted to the Minor Injuries Unit entrance.