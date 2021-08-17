'Sheer escapism' - Hairspray at The Lyceum whisks you away to a different world

Katie Brace as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray.

Smash hit musical Hairspray was the perfect show to welcome people back to Sheffield’s The Lyceum theatre. From the opening number of Good Morning Baltimore, we were safely cocooned in a fast-paced, brightly coloured whirlwind of music, dance, drama and laughter.

The show centres around Tracy Tumblad, whose desperate dream to dance on The Corny Collins show in 1960s Baltimore comes true despite her being seen as too ‘hefty’ for stardom. But that’s just the start.

Katie Brace plays feisty Tracy (the granddaughter of a suffragette), who ends up transforming the show from a plastic, corny crowd-pleaser into an integrated modern version where black and white youngsters can dance united at last.

Brenda Edward as Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray.

Indeed, Tracy’s showbusiness dream is something of a vehicle for the more interesting civil rights sub plot, as well as multiple love stories.

There were many highlights. Tracy’s best friend Penny Pingleton (Rebecca Jayne-Davies) was a delight to watch throughout, bringing many laughs and reminding us all how intense teenage romances really can feel.

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards as Motormouth Maybelle was as sassy as the movie version’s Queen Latifah. It goes without saying in a musical that the cast can sing. But the strength of Brenda’s solo on I Know Where I’ve Been virtually lifted the audience out of their seats and through the beautiful ceiling of the Lyceum: the hairs on my arms stood straight up in awe.

Tracy’s parents, too, were a masterclass in comedy. No matter if you didn’t know all the songs, Norman Pace as Wilbur and Alex Bourne as downtrodden but witty housewife Edna were a love story to envy all on their own. Their bittersweet ditty on ageing pulled at the heartstrings and the jury is out on if the biggest laugh of the night was intended by the pair or not!

The cast in Hairspray.

We left fully uplifted after a night of sheer escapism. Sometimes we all need a little trip to Baltimore.