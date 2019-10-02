Sheffeld is to become a fun palace for all to enjoy

Residents enjoy Pitsmoor Adventure Playground in Sheffield.

Sheffield Theatres is hosting a full weekend of free events for Fun Palaces this Saturday and Sunday, in partnership with community organisations from across the city.

Four groups, Pitsmoor Adventure Playground, Sheffield Science Outreach, Nyara Arts, Green Estates and the Everyone’s Singing Group will help transform the Sheffield Theatres’ spaces to create fantastic fun and hands-on activities.

New for 2019, on Saturday there will be be events just for grown ups, with eclectic activities including stage and set tours, an improvised comedy jam and a singing workshop.

On Sunday, Sheffield Theatres will fill the building with activities such as an adventure playground, African storytelling, Lyceum ghost tours, and a pop-up science lab.

There will also be a wide programme of activities across the city, including a walking Fun Palace from Darnall to Tinsley along the Sheffield canal, a dance share disco in a giant inflatable cube at ZEST in Upperthorpe, salsa dancing, coding and potato printing at Highfield Library and art, magic and a free lunch at Lowedges Fun Palace.

Patrick Meleady, Pitsmoor Adventure Playground manager, said: “Every fun palace offers fantastic opportunities for people to come together, share skills and meet someone new from their local community.

“Fun palaces believe everyone is an artist and everyone is a scientist and this is something that we firmly believe in here at Pitsmoor adventure playground.”