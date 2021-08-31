Sheffield beauty queen reaches Miss British Isles finalist

Natalie will be up against 49 other finalists for the Miss British Isles crown.

Natalie Rose Ennis, aged 25, from Greystones was selected as Miss Sheffield this year and will go on to take part in the Miss British Isles final on September 3 in Chester.

Natalie, who works as an administrative assistant in the NHS, first got involved in modelling in November 2020 and never expected to make it to the final.

She said: “I am one of those people where once I decide I am going to do something I do it. Over the past year because of Covid I thought why not just give it a go - I didn’t think I had a chance. It would be amazing to win. I am not expecting to but it would be a massive confidence boost.

Natalie says she found the experience to be empowering.

Natalie made it to the final on the strength of her written application and the photos she submitted. If she beats the 49 other competitors and becomes Miss British Isles, she will win a modelling and influencer contact, a trip to Marbella with a photoshoot, as well other prizes.

Natalie added: “Knowing that you could be modelling clothes that people will buy, that is quite a good feeling. The contract is for a year, it gives you exposure.

"I understand where people are coming from, saying that it doesn’t represent feminism but feminism is about empowering women and I have never felt more empowered than by doing this. I have a degree - I am not what people class as a typical pageant person.

"My family were sceptical at first, my mum and dad knew that I wasn’t always that confident so it was probably quite a surprise to them. I used to be quite shy as a child. I hated being in the spotlight but I did a lot of dance shows when I was younger and I got a lot of confidence from that. I took my mum to a shoot, they were trying to get her into doing it. She said she might consider it another year when I wasn’t doing it.”