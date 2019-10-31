Sheffield charity supporter treated like a VIP by singing star Lesley Garrett

Lost Chord patron Lesley Garrett with Sue Hunt and her family. Sue won an auction to see Lesley perform and meet her backstage.

Sue Hunt, who is a supporter of South Yorkshire based charity Lost Chord, got the VIP treatment when she met the singing star.

Lesley is a patron of the charity, which provides interactive musical experiences for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the region and nationally.

It was during her summer Lost Chord 20th anniversary concert and dinner with fellow Lost Chord patron Sir Cliff Richard that Lesley offered the VIP backstage package to one of her autumn concerts as an auction prize.

The winner of the auction was Sue Hunt, who went on with her husband and sisters to see Lesley’s concert date.

Sue said she was ‘delighted’ to win the auction and have the chance to see Lesley singing live.

She said: “What a great evening we had with Lesley. She did a wonderful performance, after which we were taken to her dressing room for delicious champagne and nibbles and she even presented me with her flowers.”

Lost Chord Chief Executive Helena Muller thanked Lesley for her continued support of the charity, and for giving such a generous prize.

She said: “Lesley’s wonderful support for Lost Chord is absolutely invaluable.

“Having agreed to perform for us in a special summer 20th anniversary concert with Sir Cliff Richard at the historic Lincoln’s Inn Fields in London, she then went on to offer this amazing auction prize which Sue was delighted to bid for.

“Lesley is our greatest Lost Chord ambassador and her support really does spread the word about the work we are doing for people living with dementia.”