Sheffield grandad who still plays football every week aged 80 is hailed an "inspiration"
Ray Kenyon, who will turn 80 this month, has organised football games across Sheffield since the 1970s, and says he doesn’t plan on stopping yet.
Ray organises the weekly games, now played at Goodwin Sports Centre outdoor pitches with a group of men of all ages, although Ray is the oldest player.
Every Wednesday Ray brings the footballs and yellow bibs, and collects money for the game – any extra money in the kitty at the end of the year is used to treat the players to a meal at the dogs.
Bob Hull, who has played with Ray since 1989, told the Telegraph: “He’s a legend but he doesn’t think anything of it. He’s such a modest person who doesn’t believe that he is doing anything out of the ordinary.
"Some of the lads say that he’s their inspiration – none of us think that we’ll last that long.
"I always think that if Ray packed it in then I’d pack it in myself.
"He’s still a good player, amazingly fit and a credit to his generation.
“Both Ray’s sons used to come and play, and now his grandson does.
"There’s ten of us on a bad day, 20 on a good day. I’m 62 and our youngest player is probably 22, we have a good mix.
“It’s competitive to the extent that nobody wants to lose. We don’t have a referee, although sometimes there’s 18 refs!
"Ray holds his own, he’s not the worst player. I don’t think he’s ever been injured."
Over the decades, Ray has organised games at Hillsborough Arena, Earl Marshall, Concord, and now Goodwin Sports Centre.
Ray said: “I’ve been playing football since I was at school. I’m planning to keep playing for as long as I can. I am the senior player but there’s no banter about it from the others.
"I play golf as well - I have a game every week. I like being in the open air.
"My sons, grandsons, and granddaughters play as well. I have five grandchildren and I have been able to watch them play as well as playing myself, which is great.”
Ray’s grandson, Jake, said: "I’ve always played football with my grandad. I’ve played here at Goodwin for about 15 years. He used to take me to Concord when I was little.”