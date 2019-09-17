Sheffield man who spent his childhood by sister’s hospital bedside gives back to Bluebell Wood

Owen Jenkins

Owen Jenkins, aged 31, from Mosborough, has been helping to run Bluebell Wood Children Hospice’s sibling support workshops.

The sibling workshops offer children whose families are going through difficult times the opportunity to spend time with others in a similar situation. They are available to any current or bereaved family.

Ranging from one-to-one sessions to group work, Bluebell Wood’s sibling support service caters to the unique needs of each child. Workshops are lightly structured sessions with an opportunity for free play and peer support.

Owen began volunteering with Bluebell Wood on a corporate volunteer day two years ago and he’s not looked back since.

He said: “On the first day I visited I just saw how happy everyone is, it’s really not the place that you expect it to be.

“I genuinely thought I was going to a hospital, but it’s not what I expected at all and is one of the happiest places I’ve ever been to.”

Starting out volunteering with Bluebell Wood’s housekeeping team, Owen was thrilled when an opportunity to work with siblings arose.

“When I grew up my sister was very ill and I spent a lot of time in hospitals. It was all touch and go for a while.”

Owen’s sister made a full recovery after undergoing ground-breaking surgery.

He added: “It helps you to understand what the families might be going through.

“I know how difficult it can be and I like to think that it helps me to connect and make friends with the groups.

“It’s also quite a female-dominated environment too so I think it’s good to have a male influence. I’m happy to sit and play Xbox with them for a few hours if that’s what they want to do.”

Owen’s most recent group involved making pizzas and watching a film in Bluebell Wood’s cinema room with some of the older siblings.

Amy Panton, Bluebell Wood’s Sibling Coordinator, said: “Owen is fantastic to work with and the children always have lots of fun at the workshops.

“His experience has given him a valuable insight into what life can be like for the siblings of children with life-shortening conditions and children who have sadly experienced the death of their brother or sister.