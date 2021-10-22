Sheffield markets sell everything from durian to diabetic socks - here's three reasons to visit

Matthew, Paul and Debra Tissington are the third generation of fish, egg and poultry dealers who have been trading in the markets since 1960.

Alan Ball and Esther Morrison, information officers from Sheffield Markets, have pulled together some of their favourite things about the city’s markets for a special Favourite Things piece that will run over two weeks in the Sheffield Telegraph.

Alan is one of the business advisors supporting the Moor Market and other districts in Sheffield.

Alan has spent the last ten years supporting businesses in the retail and hospitality sector

Your Choice is at the Moor Market

Esther has been with the team of information officers in Sheffield since December 2020 and covers many diverse areas across the city.

She is a food and markets specialist with 15 years of experience behind her.

Here Alan starts the two part series with his selection from the Moor Market, which replaced the former Castle Market when it opened in 2013.

There are over 90 independent traders in the market, selling a huge range of goods, from top quality meat and fish to haberdashery, fabrics, homewares, jewellery and more.

Lemongrass specialises in Thai street food and ingredients

Smith and Tissington Fish and Meat (Moor Market)

Matthew, Paul and Debra Tissington are the third generation of fish, egg and poultry dealers who have been trading in the markets since 1960.

In over 50 years they have built up a portfolio of suppliers, choosing to deal direct, rather than through a wholesale network.

Their fish is within 24 hours of leaving the water, their poultry comes direct from their Red Tractor certified producer and their range of exotic fish comes from their direct links to Asia.

Their crab (fresh boiled crab, dressed crab, crab claws, crab legs, white crab meat and brown crab meat), freshly boiled whelks in the shell and winkles come directly from their Bridlington boat owner/supplier

Their ducks are imported direct from Holland with equal quality to English duck at a cheaper price.

Your Choice Caribbean Foods (Moor Market)

Grant owns the Your Choice stall, and brings a taste of the Caribbean to Sheffield.

Its fresh vegetables and fruit include yams, plaintains, pumpkins, cho-choes, okra, hot peppers, mangoes and limes.

There’s also a wide selection of dried salted fish, coconut milk and cream, special seasonings and spices, rice, gram flour and beans.

Lemongrass Thai Street Food (Moor Market)

Mrs Narumol Dudek runs the stall. They sell amazing Thai street food, but their most unusual product has to be durian, the smelliest fruit in the world!

They offer a set lunch express menu but also have an extensive a la carte menu.

It’s a great opportunity to try Thai food as they can cater to anyone's taste.