Sheffield Percy Pud race which sells out 'quicker than Glastonbury' opens for entries this weekend

After missing out last year due to Covid-19, the Pud returns on December 5. The 10K appears to be one of the the most popular road races in Britain and sells out ‘quicker than Glastonbury’.

Volunteers from Steel City Striders organise the event, which starts and finishes on Loxley Road, and donate over £6,000 to local charities each year. The Striders were also nominated for a Sheffield Children’s Hospital award last week.

There will be Christmas puddings for all runners, Santa in the lead car and seasonal music from Loxley Silver Band.

2019 Percy Pud winner Eilish McColgan.

Race Director Richard Dunk and his organising team have made a few adjustments to the race and are hoping for a bright crisp day to lift everybody’s spirits.

Entries open at 5pm on Sunday October 10 via www.steelcitystriders.co.uk/percy-pud-10k/

Luigi Cazzato, Pete Wakefield, Barry Gyte, Richard Dunk and Alan Barnett, Percy Pud.

Happy marshalls at a previous Percy Pud

Percy Pud trophy table and champagne.

Santa’s Lead Car and water station Marshall’s