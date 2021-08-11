Sheffield pub of the week - The Lescar, Sharrowvale Road
Whatever you are into, The Lescar on Sharrowvale Road has it on tap.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:00 am
Board games, cocktails, pints, addictive snacks and decent pub food mean this student favourite often becomes a lifelong local haunt.
It is a quirky building with cracking beer gardens and its popular comedy night is hopefully returning to the tiny back room soon.
The Lescar is so legendary it has been painted by various artists, and rain or shine, there are few places better to cosy up with a drink and a pal.