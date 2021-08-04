Sheffield refugee helps recreate iconic image of the signing of UN Refugee Convention
Sheffield-based volunteer Khaled Aljawad Alhussaini helped mark seventy years since the UK signed the UN Refugee Convention as refugees came together to re-create an iconic photograph of the signing.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 2:40 pm
Khaled, aged 24, is one of around 20 refugees living in the UK who took the place of the 1951 diplomats in the image. It aims to celebrate Britain’s history of protecting refugees and to urge it is upheld.
Khaled’s family arrived in the UK in 2018 after being resettled via a Government scheme.
They left Syria to escape the bitter civil war.