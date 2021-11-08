Sheffield Remembrance Day - events taking place to remember the fallen

Armistice Day Ceremony in Barkers Pool in Sheffield Bryan Green lays the wreath during the ceremony Picture Dean Atkins

Sheffield will fall silent for the annual Remembrance Sunday event at Barkers Pool in the city centre on Sunday, November 14, from 10.45am.

The Lord Mayor, Deputy Lieutenant, High Sheriff & Master Cutler, veterans, service personnel and cadets will take part in a ceremony, join together in prayer, observe a silence and lay wreaths at the cenotaph to remember all those that have served and sacrificed for their country .

Crystal Peaks shopping centre will pay tribute on Thursday November 11 as staff and visitors remember the people who lost their lives in two world wars and subsequent global conflicts.

Members of the Royal British Legion will meet at 10.30am and then parade through the centre’s East Mall and to the Central Atrium where they will observe the Last Post and the traditional two minutes silence at 11am and then march on through the West Mall.

“The Remembrance Day Parade is a tradition that Crystal Peaks is always extremely proud and honoured to support and we are very pleased that after last year’s Covid break, we can welcome our veterans back again,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“We know that our visitors are always pleased to observe the two minutes silence and share this special moment of tribute and gratitude to our Armed Forces.”

Churches will also be hosting their own events. In High Bradfield, St Nicholas Church is hosting a Remembrance Sunday service.