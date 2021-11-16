Sheffield teenager who had brain tumour removed last Christmas launches new appeal

Jake Tindale during treatment at Sheffield Children's Hospital

A whirlwind Christmas then followed, after an MRI scan unexpectedly revealed he had a brain tumour, which needed a life-saving operation the day before Christmas Eve.

Almost 12 months on, Jake has penned a letter expressing his appreciation for the critical care he received at Sheffield Children’s to mark the start of The Children’s Hospital Charity’s Christmas appeal to raise vital funds.

Donations this year will spread some festive cheer at Christmas and help create a healthier future for children and young people who visit Sheffield Children’s.

L-R Stepdad Chris Woolhouse, Jake Tindale and mum Katie Woolhouse

Jake explains: “I wanted to say thank you to everyone for supporting Sheffield Children’s.

"You never know when you’ll need the hospital, but when you do, it is great to have such a brilliant place on our doorstep, made so much better thanks to charity support.”

Last December, Jake came home from school and fainted. His mum called their GP, who advised they go to the Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The unexpected diagnosis meant Jake’s family went from planning presents to coming to terms with a life-threatening condition.

16-year-old Jake passed all his GCSEs this summer

Jake added: “As you can imagine, I was scared; we were all shocked. We never expected it to be something like that. I was diagnosed with a Grade II tumour, which is a non-cancerous growth. Within a few days of being given the news, an operation was scheduled and I went into isolation.”

It took surgeons at Sheffield Children’s six hours to remove the growth.

Jake continues: “It was probably the longest six hours my parents have even been through! I was expecting to stay in hospital, but I couldn’t believe it when they said I could go home on Christmas Day.

"I’m really grateful to have been looked after so well.”

Jake is now backing The Children's Hospital Charity's Christmas appeal

Jake received the all-clear in May and will be scanned for five years.