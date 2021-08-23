Sheffield things to do: Seven of the best events for bank holiday and beyond

There will be a Punch and Judy show at Penistone by the Sea

Say a final goodbye to Sheffield by the Seaside in the Peace Gardens, or head to Penistone By The Sea on Saturday August 28.

At the latter there will be donkey rides, a Punch and Judy show, fairground rides and walk-about acts such as stilt walkers and jugglers from 11.30am until 4.30pm at Penistone Market Barn, Penistone Community Centre car park and Penistone Paramount car park.

On Sunday The Outdoor Summer Reggae Festival Sheffield takes place at the Corporation nightclub on Milton Street. Expect carnival dancers, steel drum performers, traditional Caribbean food stalls and pop up rum stands. Tickets are available through the event Facebook page.

Enjoy a vegetable puppet show this week

This Saturday and Sunday Sheffield Lakeland LP’s free interactive Hydrospheres Art Exhibition will be in the woodland gallery at Stoneface Creative in Stannington.

Sharrow Community Forum has been hosting free climate-friendly activities and they culminate with a puppet performance and vegetable crafts session on Thursday August 26, at Food Works Sharrow.

If cake is what you crave, Eckington Church is holding a vintage afternoon tea on Sunday August 29. It runs from 2-5pm and costs £5.50 per person.

Money raised will help the church raise vital funds. For more details visit eckingtonchurch.co.uk.

Take in afternoon tea in Eckington

The Social Snig Hill bar and gallery hosts Urban – the city in flux with Andy Cropper, Harriet Mena Hill, Caroline McWilliams and Mandy Payne until September 17, Wed-Sat 12-3pm.

Music in the Terrace is a new series of music events, hosted by Sheffield Creative Guild in collaboration with Pink Wafer Club. Their first guests will be Rhiannon Scutt and Robbie Thompson on Thursday September 2 at Orchard Square.

Enjoy Music in the Terrace at Orchard Square next week