Sheffield Tramlines 2022 lineup is revealed - with three brilliant headliners for the city's 'biggest party'

Tramlines in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, one of the first UK music festivals to return this year, was hailed as a huge success

The 13th edition of ‘Sheffield’s biggest party’ will also feature bands with a local connecting including Reverend and the Makers, Self Esteem and the Everly Pregnant Brothers.

Day tickets for the event, which will run from July 22-24 next year, go on sale tomorrow, Friday November 12.

Timm Cleasby, Tramlines operations director, said: “After the amazing spirit that everyone brought to Tramlines 2021 and how the team delivered an amazing festival in challenging times, we’re all back working hard to make 2022 better than ever. I honestly can’t wait to be back in the park and having a blast with Sheffield again.

“There are so many great bands on the 2022 lineup.

"Those I’m really looking forward to catching are Sigrid, Kasabian, The Coral, Orla Gartland and James, and there’s some great Sheffield artists that I’ve been looking forward to seeing for a while too, the amazing Self Esteem, the return of Little Man Tate and our friends, Reverend and The Makers to name a few.

“Then to finish off the party, Madness will be sending everyone dancing back to their houses – Tramlines 2022 is gonna go off.”

Madness were due to perform at Tramlines in 2020 before it was postponed.