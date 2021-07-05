Sheffield's cinema to screen historic England V Denmark match on giant projector screen

Sheffield's Harry Maguire scored in Saturday's game against Ukraine (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

After an astounding 4-0 victory over Ukraine last Saturday, England will now face off against Denmark for a shot at making it to their first Euros final in history.

Sheffield’s Showroom Cinema will be showing the match, which kicks off at 8pm, in their cafe bar.

The Showroom’s normal menu of food and drinks will be available, with table service being provided during the game.

"The Showroom team are fully behind the England squad" Picture: Chris Etchells

Ian Wild, Chief Executive of Showroom Cinema, told the Sheffield Telegraph: “We have had a really good atmosphere at the last games. You can absolutely feel a national spirit.

“We have been selling out. The Ukraine game and the Germany game were both sold out.

“I imagine by the time the Denmark match starts on Wednesday that will be sold out too.

“People are really getting into it and doing so safely. We are a safe space with social distancing.

“A lot of people want us to show the games and a lot of our customers are really excited about seeing the football.

“We tend to show the England games for every major European tournament and people asked if we would be showing the Euro games, and of course we are.

“It will provide a different experience to some bars, there will be a pleasant atmosphere.”

The last time England played Denmark, in October 2020, the Three Lions lost 1-0.

However, England are certainly the favourite this time, having secured clean sheets for each of their five games so far.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have scored three goals each in the tournament, Sheffield’s Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson have scored once apiece.

Meanwhile, Denmark, who last won the tournament in 1992, brought their total number of goals to 11 following a 2-1 defeat of Czech Republic last Saturday.

When asked whether he thought football was finally coming home, Ian replied: “I certainly hope so.”