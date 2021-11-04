"Someone could easily die or be raped" - mum's fears as Sheffield students spiked on nights out

People out enjoying Sheffield's nightlife on West Street. There have been multiple reports of people being spiked in Sheffield city centre

The mum, whose daughter is a first year student at Sheffield Hallam University, is calling for action after three 18-year-old friends of her daughter were targeted.

The first, a male, was taken to hospital by ambulance after being spiked during freshers’ week on a night out in Sheffield city centre and getting separated from his friends.

“They went to find him and he was wandering around outside with his eyes rolling back”, said the mum, who did not want to be named.

Reports of drink spiking and injection spiking have been made up and down the country

"He was incoherent and looked like he was going to pass out. They knew something had gone wrong.”

A female student known to her daughter was spiked last Tuesday October 26 and a third, also female, was spiked on Saturday October 30, both in Sheffield city centre. The mum has now contacted police, councillors, Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield and Hallam’s students’ union and has heard of more spiking reports anecdotally.

She said: “Nobody knows what it is they are being spiked with, everyone has different reactions to different things, there’s lots of kids out there with health conditions. Somebody could easily die or be raped.

"I’m just really scared for my daughter. She’s only just turned 18, she’s away from home for the first time, I’m just really worried.”

The mum said the students had been hesitant to report the spikings, and hoped city organisations would encourage people to come forward.

Sheffield Hallam University said two incidents had been reported and it was supporting the victims. It is working with the students union to raise awareness and urging nightlife venues to work with authorities on safety measures.

A spokesman said: “The university is taking recent reports of spiking in Sheffield city centre extremely seriously. We want all our students to feel safe and supported at university, whether on campus or in the community.

“We would urge anyone with information to contact police. Spiking is a serious crime. If anyone believes they have experienced or witnessed a similar incident, they should also contact police immediately. ”

“Together with our Students’ Union, we are working to raise awareness of this issue amongst our student community to help them stay safe. We are also urging the city’s nightlife venues to work with authorities to ensure that all possible safety measures are taken to prevent these incidents from occurring.

“We understand that these reports may be concerning, and we encourage anyone affected to access the network of support available for our university community.”

South Yorkshire Police said it was investigating three reports of spiking by injection in Sheffield city centre from just last weekend.

It is reported that on 30 October at around 2am, an 18-year-old woman was injected with a suspected syringe in a city centre club in Eyre Street. She became ill and was taken to hospital via ambulance. She has since been discharged.

Then, it is reported at around 4am on November 1 a 19-year-old woman was also injected with a suspected syringe at the same location. She became ill and was taken to hospital via ambulance. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Officers also received a report at a second city centre club in Carver Street. It is reported that on 30 October a second 18-year-old woman was injected. She became ill and was taken to hospital via ambulance and she has since been discharged.

Police say officers are working closely with local pubs, bars and clubs to ensure security measures are in place to help prevent these crimes from happening. They are appealing for anyone with information to report it and said evidence so far does not suggest the crimes have a sexual motivation.

Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood said: “Incidents of spiking are being reported across the whole country at the moment and I understand how worrying these reports may be to you here in South Yorkshire.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy our night-time economy without the fear of being harmed.

“Please know that we are thoroughly investigating each and every incident reported to us. Please continue to report to us if you think you have been spiked or if you notice any suspicious behaviour while you are out – we are here 24/7 to listen to you and support you. With your information, we can build up a picture of what’s happening and where, to trace those responsible and bring them to justice.

“If you have been spiked, it is not your fault in any way and it is nothing you should feel ashamed of. The blame lies solely with those committing this type of crime.

“I’m now addressing those people: if you are responsible for these incidents, it is not a joke. It is not a bit of fun. Consider the results of your careless and cruel actions: you are endangering the lives of innocent people who just want to go out and have fun with their friends. You are putting them at risk of serious illness, injury or assault.

“You are committing a serious crime, which could result in you being put behind bars for more than ten years.”

DCI Wood added: “Patrols have been stepped up to provide reassurance to people enjoying a night out. If you see our officers, please do speak to them - they are there to help and support you.”