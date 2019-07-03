Among the current new arrivals at the centre are The Pud Store, which has taken a 1,180 sq ft unit.

The new concept in affordable and discounted children’s fashion is the brainchild of young entrepreneur Frances Bishop, best known for her appearance in the twelfth season of BBC hit The Apprentice.

Crystal Peaks

Another family friendly business coming to Crystal Peaks is Toytown, the family owned toy shop chain and currently one of the largest independent toy retailers in the UK.

The company’s 8,000 sq ft unit is the company’s 29th store, and its fifth new opening this year.

Toytown was the winner of the 2016 Specialist Multiple Toy Retailer of the Year award, the 2017 Specialist Multiple Retailer of the Year and the 2017 Overall Toy Retailer of the Year, while in 2018 it was shortlisted again as Specialist Multiple Toy Retailer of the Year.

New discount brand One Below opened in a 5,500 sq ft unit in the Crystal Peaks east mall in the spring as part of a major expansion plan which sees the Barnsley-based business aiming to open 50 stores across the UK this year.

A further success has been independent menswear store Boardroom, stocking a range of top fashion brands in its 2,900 sq ft Crystal Peaks unit as well as a recently launched own brand label.

The new arrivals join a host of established names, including Sainsburys, Marks & Spencer, WH Smith, Bonmarche, Burton, Clarks, Claire’s, Iceland, Greggs, Next, Peacocks, Superdrug and Thorntons.

And in line with the Crystal Peaks approach to family friendly shopping, the Centre is also introducing a new free soft play facility to further enhance dwell time and interaction.

It is an approach that has seen the complex continue to attract over 10 million visitors per year.

Centre manager Lee Greenwood commented: “We are delighted that during such a challenging period for retail Crystal Peaks continues to prove popular with both businesses wanting to join us and, of course, with our shoppers.

“We are very pleased that independent companies like The Pud Store and Boardroom are joining our bigger names, bringing a much greater range of shopping opportunities to our customers.

“And, of course, the Crystal Peaks Marketplace continues to be a home for smaller independent traders and a very popular attraction as we celebrate Independent Retailer month this July.

“Crystal Peaks is very much at the heart of the communities it serves and the needs of our visitors are always front of mind as we ensure we continue to stay relevant, sustainable and flexible.”

Nicola Harrington from the joint lettings agents for the centre - Manchester’s Sixteen Real Estate and Douglas Stevens and Co - said: “Crystal Peaks continues to have a strong footfall despite local competition and national challenges.