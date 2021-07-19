Updated: Body found in lake at Sheffield park after major search last night was a man in his 20s
Police have confirmed that a body was found in a Sheffield park’s lake just before midnight last night after a major search took place.
Emergency services were called to Crookes Valley Park at 7.30pm on Sunday after receiving calls that a man had got in to difficulty in the water.
Multiple fire engines were at the scene and access to the park was closed while the search took place.
This morning a police spokesman said: “Sadly the underwater search team discovered a body just before midnight.”
Formal identification of the body has not yet taken place.
This afternoon police said the man was aged in his 20s.
A spokesman added: “The death is being treated as non-suspicious and will be passed to the coroner.”