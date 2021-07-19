Updated: Body found in lake at Sheffield park after major search last night was a man in his 20s

Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, where a huge search was mounted on Sunday night for a man who had got into difficulty in the water

Emergency services were called to Crookes Valley Park at 7.30pm on Sunday after receiving calls that a man had got in to difficulty in the water.

Multiple fire engines were at the scene and access to the park was closed while the search took place.

This morning a police spokesman said: “Sadly the underwater search team discovered a body just before midnight.”

Emergency services at Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, where a huge search was launched after a man reportedly got into difficulty in the water

Formal identification of the body has not yet taken place.

This afternoon police said the man was aged in his 20s.