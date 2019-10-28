Visiting angel raises over £1.3K for charity by riding 70 miles across South Yorkshire on Harley Davidson

Dan Archer, Managing Director of local in-home care company, Visiting Angels, rode across South Yorkshire on his trusty Harley Davidson to raise funds for Prostate Cancer and the Movember Foundation.

Dan Archer, Managing Director of local in-home care company, Visiting Angels, took on the ride to raise funds for Prostate Cancer and the Movember Foundation.

As part of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, Dan donned his finest tweed and shiniest boots to raise £1,354 for the men’s health charities.

The official Sheffield-based ride was set to take place on September 29, but it was cancelled due to severe weather conditions. Determined to uphold his end of the bargain, however, Dan completed a solo ride on October 6.

He rode from his office in Chapeltown, around North Sheffield and cross country back to his hometown in Barnsley.

He said: “Although it was disappointing to have the official ride cancelled, I knew that I couldn’t let everyone down who had sponsored me. I wanted to complete the ride, so I designed my own route.

“It was very important for me to take part and raise funds for such a worthy cause. Our fathers, partners, brothers and friends are facing a health crisis, yet it’s one that is rarely talked about. We can’t afford to stay silent.”

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride takes place every year all over the globe. Riders mount classic and vintage style motorcycles to raise awareness and fundraise for Prostate Cancer Research and men’s mental health.

Since 2012, the race has seen over a quarter of a million riders take part, with over $18.5m USD being raised for men’s health.

Having smashed his target of £1200, Dan has been named as the second highest fundraiser registered in the Sheffield leg this year.

The local businessman thundered along the 70-mile journey on his Harley Davidson wearing the familiar attire of Don Draper, his finest tweed and shiniest boots.

Dan added that he was happy to take part.

“I feel extremely honoured to have been part of the worldwide ride. Although I’m just one of the hundreds of thousands of riders all over the globe, to be able to do it in my hometown was rewarding.