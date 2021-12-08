What are the new 'Plan B' restrictions for Covid-19 in a nutshell?

Face masks will become a more familiar sight in Sheffield again. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the measures on the same day he faced tough questions over alleged parties held at Downing Street during lockdown.

The new rules include:

Guidance to work from home ‘if people can’ to return from next Monday December 13

Face masks will need to be worn in more indoor venues, such as cinemas, theatres and churches. They are already required in shops and on public transport

From Wednesday December 15 (subject to parliamentary approval), people will need an NHS Covid Pass - or a negative lateral flow test - to enter nightclubs, indoor seated venues with more than 500 people or unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people.

It will also apply to any venue with more than 10,000 people