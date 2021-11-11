Win tickets to see comedian at Sheffield City Hall

Paul Chowdry is performing at Sheffield City Hall

After barely surviving the pandemic, and with two years of pent up killer material, Paul Chowdry tackles the UK’s handling of the pandemic, why the rules of six only worked for white people, fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone’s garden.

He is visiting Sheffield City Hall on Thursday November 25, and the Sheffield Telegraph has four tickets to give away to readers, worth £30 each.

To be in with a chance of winning, email [email protected] with the answer to the following question:

Which arena did Paul Chowdry become the first British-Asian stand up to sell out?

Please include your name, address and telephone contact number.

The deadline for entries is next Thursday, November 18, at noon.

Terms and conditions apply, visit jpimedia.co.uk for more details.