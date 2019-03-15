Pictures and video footage emerges from scene of fatal house fire in Sheffield 

Pictures and video footage has emerged from the scene where an elderly man died in a house fire.

The man, who has not yet been named, died after a blaze took hold at a property in New Cross Drive, Woodhouse, at around 5.30am today.

Police at the scene.

READ MORE: Community rallies to support Sheffield businesses ravaged by fire

Crews from Parkway, Birley Moor and Aston fire stations were deployed to the scene and extinguished the flames but the man could not be revived.

The blaze broke out in a ground floor room adjacent to the kitchen but no other details have yet been released.

READ MORE: These are the worst areas in Sheffield for dog fouling

The scene of the fatal house fire.

Police cordoned off the area this morning while they carried out their investigations.

READ MORE: Man dies in early morning house fire in Sheffield

Fire service investigators were also at the scene attempting to establish how the blaze started.

Police at the scene.