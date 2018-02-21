Plastic box on hot plate sparks Sheffield house blaze

A plastic box left on a hot cooking plate sparked a blaze at a Sheffield home last night.

The incident happened at a property in Woodhouse Lane, Beighton, at 9.40pm.

READ MORE: Former Doncaster office block goes up in flames in arson attack

Three crews from Parkway, Aston and Birley stations spent 40 minutes tackling the blaze.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire fires round-up: Arsonists strike three times across area

A fire service spokesperson said the cause was accidental.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire fires round-up: Spate of arson attacks, shed blaze and rubbish fires